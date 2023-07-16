 Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh each for affected Shamti families : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh each for affected Shamti families

Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh each for affected Shamti families

Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh each for affected Shamti families

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspects the damage caused to houses at Shamti in Solan.



Tribune News Service

Solan, July 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Shamti to inspect the damage caused due to landslides and interacted with the affected families. Around 30 houses have been completely destroyed, while 50 others have suffered partial damage, affecting around 108 families in the area.

Expressing solidarity with the affected people, the CM assured them that the state government would provide them all possible assistance. He directed the Solan DC to release an interim relief Rs 1 lakh to every affected family, while the remaining funds would be disbursed after receiving the final assessment report on the losses.

He also directed the officials to expedite the restoration work and make adequate arrangements for the affected families. The CM later visited the relief camps at Jatoli village where he enquired about the facilities being provided to around 50 families taking shelter there.

“The state government has initiated extensive relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas in the state. This has helped in saving numerous lives. Essential services like electricity, water, and mobile networks were temporarily restored within 48 hours, while the complete restoration could take up to a year.”

He said over 70,000 tourists had been evacuated safely, including 250 individuals stuck at Chandratal in the Spiti area. He said a central government team was scheduled to assess the damage on Monday.

The state government was according priority to the restoration of roads in the apple belt and Rs 50 crore had been released to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the purpose, he added.

Later, the CM also visited Dharampur on the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway, which witnessed a number of landslips.

The CM directed for the early removal of debris from the highway and asked the authorities to reconstruct the road to provide relief to the commuters at the earliest.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, MLA Vinod Sultanpur, Solan Municipal Corporation Mayor Poonam Grover, Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura, Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma and various other dignitaries and officials also accompanied the CM.

More help after loss assessment

  • Around 30 houses have been completely destroyed, while 50 others have suffered partial damage, affecting 108 families in the Shamti area
  • The CM directed the Solan DC to release an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh to every affected family, while the remaining funds would be disbursed after getting the final assessment report
  • Sukhu also directed the officials concerned to expedite the restoration work and make adequate arrangements for the affected families

#Solan #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

3
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

4
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

7
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

8
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

9
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

10
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit overrules Punjab’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Susheel Mittal

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah