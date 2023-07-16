Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh each for affected Shamti families

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Shamti to inspect the damage caused due to landslides and interacted with the affected families. Around 30 houses have been completely destroyed, while 50 others have suffered partial damage, affecting around 108 families in the area.

Expressing solidarity with the affected people, the CM assured them that the state government would provide them all possible assistance. He directed the Solan DC to release an interim relief Rs 1 lakh to every affected family, while the remaining funds would be disbursed after receiving the final assessment report on the losses.

He also directed the officials to expedite the restoration work and make adequate arrangements for the affected families. The CM later visited the relief camps at Jatoli village where he enquired about the facilities being provided to around 50 families taking shelter there.

“The state government has initiated extensive relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas in the state. This has helped in saving numerous lives. Essential services like electricity, water, and mobile networks were temporarily restored within 48 hours, while the complete restoration could take up to a year.”

He said over 70,000 tourists had been evacuated safely, including 250 individuals stuck at Chandratal in the Spiti area. He said a central government team was scheduled to assess the damage on Monday.

The state government was according priority to the restoration of roads in the apple belt and Rs 50 crore had been released to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the purpose, he added.

Later, the CM also visited Dharampur on the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway, which witnessed a number of landslips.

The CM directed for the early removal of debris from the highway and asked the authorities to reconstruct the road to provide relief to the commuters at the earliest.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, MLA Vinod Sultanpur, Solan Municipal Corporation Mayor Poonam Grover, Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura, Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma and various other dignitaries and officials also accompanied the CM.

