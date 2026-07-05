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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh reward for Everest Summiteer Ruchi Thakur

Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh reward for Everest Summiteer Ruchi Thakur

Sukhu says girls of Himachal are bringing laurels to the state through their exceptional achievements in various fields and serving as an inspiration for society

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 06:57 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulates Everest Summiteer Ruchi Thakur at his official residence, Oak Over, on Sunday. Ruchi’s family members were also present on the occasion. Photo: @SukhuSukhvinder/X
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Ruchi Thakur, a resident of Tehsil Karsog in District Mandi, after her successful ascent of Mount Everest on May 21, 2026.

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She called on the CM at his official residence, Oak Over, on Sunday.

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During the visit, Sukhur congratulated her, stating that her success would inspire the younger generation to pursue excellence with determination and courage.

The CM said the girls of Himachal are bringing laurels to the state through their exceptional achievements in various fields and serving as an inspiration for society.

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