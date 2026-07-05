Himachal CM announces Rs 1 lakh reward for Everest Summiteer Ruchi Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Ruchi Thakur, a resident of Tehsil Karsog in District Mandi, after her successful ascent of Mount Everest on May 21, 2026.

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She called on the CM at his official residence, Oak Over, on Sunday.

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आज ओक ओवर में जिला मंडी की तहसील करसोग की निवासी, माउंट एवरेस्ट फतह करने वाली रुचि ठाकुर ने शिष्टाचार भेंट की। रुचि को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। इस उत्कृष्ट सफलता के लिए एक लाख रुपये की नकद पुरस्कार राशि प्रदान करने की घोषणा की। हिमाचल प्रदेश की बेटियाँ विभिन्न क्षेत्रों… pic.twitter.com/kkPTBc381Q — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 5, 2026

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During the visit, Sukhur congratulated her, stating that her success would inspire the younger generation to pursue excellence with determination and courage.

The CM said the girls of Himachal are bringing laurels to the state through their exceptional achievements in various fields and serving as an inspiration for society.