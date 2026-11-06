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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM announces Rs 1,500 monthly aid for poor women from next month

Himachal CM announces Rs 1,500 monthly aid for poor women from next month

Beneficiaries to also get 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment under the Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana'

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacts with residents of Dehgran village in the Churah region of Chamba district on Thursday.
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The state government will launch the Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana next month to provide Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance to women belonging to poor families along with 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a visit, as part of the Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar programme of the state government, to remote Dehgran village in the Churah region of Chamba district on Wednesday. He interacted with local residents, Mahila Mandals and Yuva Mandals and listened to their concerns and demands. “The main objective of the programme is to reach out to people in rural areas, understand their problems and assess the geographical challenges they face so that budget and development plans can be prepared accordingly,” he added.

Sukhu said that the state government was giving priority to strengthening rural economy and ensuring the overall development of villages. “The government has identified tourism and renewable energy as important sources of sustainable livelihood in tribal areas,” he added.

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He said that the state government was providing 5 per cent interest subsidy on investments of up to Rs 5 crore for setting up, expanding or upgrading homestays. “Under the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Scheme, an interest subsidy of 5 per cent in tribal areas and 4 per cent in non-tribal areas is being provided for the installation of solar panels ranging from 100 kW to 2 MW on private land,” he added.

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The Chief Minister said, “If a person takes a loan to set up a solar power project ranging from 250 kW to 1 MW in a rural area, the state government will provide 5 per cent interest subsidy on the 9 per cent interest charged by the bank.”

He said that 182 women in Bairagarh would receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 each under the scheme. The Chief Minister also announced that Government Senior Secondary School, Bairagarh, would be affiliated with the CBSE from the next academic session. He stayed overnight with Ram Krishan Tiwari’s family and appreciated hospitality extended to him.

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The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 26 development projects worth Rs 175 crore at Lylh Kothi in the Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district. He laid the foundation stone of a new 30-bed hospital building at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Choori, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.64 crore. Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of a new building of Dharwala sub-tehsil to be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

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