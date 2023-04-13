Himachal CM announces SDM, BDO offices for Doon segment

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced several new offices, including the offices of the Block Development Officer (BDO), Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as well as Block Medical Officer for the Doon Assembly segment, during his maiden visit to Solan district.

He said that the SDM office at Baddi and the BDO office would be made functional from October 1 after making a budgetary provision for them.

Sukhu said that due to financial mismanagement during the previous BJP government, every person in the state was reeling under a debt of Rs 92,840. “The situation was so bad that it was difficult to even meet the government expenses. Our government had to take a loan of Rs 6,000 crore to pay debt taken by the previous government. After assuming charge, I have made concerted efforts to bring the economy of the state back on track by taking various prudent financial decisions,” he added.

He said, “We are working towards resource mobilisation to spare funds for public welfare schemes. Water cess has been imposed on hydropower projects and it will go a long way in improving the fiscal health of the state. The auction of liquor vends has increased revenue by 40 per cent.”

Sukhu said that the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana had been initiated for 6,000 orphan children in the state. He added that a new investment policy would be introduced to promote industries. Besides, sincere efforts were being made to tackle the drug menace and he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to enact a strict law to combat the menace.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 22.30 crore in the Doon constituency. He inaugurated a bridge over the Gamber khad on the Baniya Devi-Bughar road at Bughar built at a cost of Rs 5.16 crore. It would facilitate the people of Arki, Doon and Kasauli Assembly segments. He also inaugurated a women police station at Kalyanpur in Baddi constructed at a cost of Rs 3.33 crore.

Sukhu laid the foundation stone a 180-m long double-lane bridge over the Sirsa khad on the Haripur to Chunari link road to be built at a cost of Rs 11.44 crore, cycle track on the Sun City road in Baddi to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore and a Rs 87 lakh office-cum-residence building of Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD).

Members of the Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association interacted with the Chief Minister and contributed Rs 21 lakh to the CM Relief fund. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Ram Kumar Chaudhary and Sanjay Awasthi and MLAs Vinod Sultanpuri and Suresh Kumar were present on the occasion.

