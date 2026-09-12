Himachal CM assures infra boost for national law varsity

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, of the state government’s support in augmenting and strengthening its infrastructure to ensure quality education and a safe environment for students.

Reviewing various issues concerning the university at a meeting last evening, Sukhu said the government was committed to resolving its long-pending infrastructure requirements. At the same time, he stressed the need for the university to generate its own resources to strengthen its financial sustainability.

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The Chief Minister said the government would assist in constructing separate hostels for boys and girls. He also directed officials to install barbed-wire fencing along the boundary of the girls’ hostel to enhance the safety and security of students.

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To address the problem of low voltage on the campus, Sukhu ordered the installation of a new transformer and directed officials to shift the high-tension (HT) line passing over the hostel.

He further assured adequate funding for undergrounding overhead electricity wires within the university premises to minimise safety risks for students and staff. The Jal Shakti Vibhag was directed to identify a suitable site for setting up a sewage treatment plant. The government would also provide funds to address the shortage of drinking water on the campus, he said.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Preeti Saxena thanked the Chief Minister for giving special attention to the university’s long-standing problems.

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Chief Secretary KK Pant and senior officials also attended the meeting.