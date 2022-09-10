Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur: Candidates being scrutinised for ticket

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 9

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a massive youth rally at the Padal ground in the district on September 24. He also laid the foundation stone of several development projects in the Seraj Assembly constituency.

Thakur, while presiding over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal Sthapna ke 75 Varsh’ programme at Bali Chowki, said, “A decision on ticket allocation will be taken after the imposition of the election code of conduct. The process is underway to scrutinise the candidates.”

“The PM has visited the state almost seven times. His three HP visits are scheduled before the imposition of the election code of conduct. Under his leadership, we will start electioneering with a renewed energy,” he said.

Thakur inaugurated Silk Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Centre at Bali Chowki worth Rs 4.94 crore and the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Ghaniyar, costing Rs 87 lakh. He laid the foundation stones for works related to reconstruction and remodeling of lift water supply scheme in DPF Jufarkot worth Rs 1.51 crore and source augmentation of the water supply scheme from Tirthan Khad for Thachadhar to Bali Chowki and other areas that would cost exchequer Rs 98 lakh. Besides, the Jal Shakti Division of Bali Chowki was also inaugurated.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM said, “During the last 75 years, unprecedented development has been ensured in every field in the state and Himachal has emerged as a model for other states of the country. The state has made remarkable progress in many areas, including health, education, road, foodgrain production, fruit production, per capita income and cent per cent electrification.”

According to Jai Ram Thakur, development of every section and every area has been ensured in the state with the welfare schemes of the state government and the financial support of the Central Government in the past four-and-a-half year.

He also announced upgradate of the Community Health Centre, Bali Chowki into a civil hospital, opening of primary schools in Basti Gothla and Kandi, health centre in Shalbad, BMO office in Bali Chowki and turning Government Primary School of Thatta into a middle school.

