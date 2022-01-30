Himachal CM: Committed to preserving cultural heritage, literature

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 29

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the state government was committed to preserving the cultural heritage and literature of the state. Several schemes had been started for writers, artists, craftsmen and artisans, he added.

He presided over the Shikhar Samman, Kala Samman, Sahitya Purskar, Swaichchik Sanstha Samman, Chamba Rumal Pahari Chiktrakala Samman Prize Distribution Function-2022, organised by the Himachal Pradesh Art, Culture and Language Academy here.

He said, “It is a great honour for the state that Padma Shri awards have been conferred on Vidyanand Saraik and Lalita Vakil. Vakil has been working for the promotion of Chamba ‘rumal’ for the past 50 years. Saraik i s a multifaceted personality, who has been striving to revive the culture of the state”.

He said that Sahitya Awards for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 should be provided to the awardees on time as the artists were playing a major role in preserving the cultural repository of the state.

Thakur honoured Acharya Keshav Sharma with the Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shikhar Sahitya Samman-2017 and Dr OC Handa with the Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shikhar Sahitya Samman-2018 for their outstanding contributions to the field of literature. Similarly, Mohan Rathore was given Maharaja Sansar Chand Shikhar Kala Samman for 2017 and Dinesh Kumari was given the Kala Samman for 2018 for her outstanding contribution to the field of art and for the promotion of Chamba ‘rumal’, respectively. They were given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each and a citation.

The Chief Minister also gave away Sardar Sobha Singh Lalit Kala Award for 2016 to Prof Hem Chatterji. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur presented Sardar Sobha Singh Lalit Kala Award for 2017 to Nand Lal Thakur and for 2018 to Khimi Ram for their contributions to their fields. Jwala Prasad Sharma was awarded the Manohar Singh Nishpadan Kala Samman for 2016, Sanjay Sood for 2017 and SD Kashyap was given the award for 2018. They were awarded a cash prize of Rs 51,000 each and a citation.

The minister also gave away other awards to writers and artists.

