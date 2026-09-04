Himachal CM: Despite financial crunch, all Class IV pension arrears cleared

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the Himachal Pradesh Government had cleared all pending arrears of Class IV retired employees despite severe financial constraints, while salaries and pensions were being disbursed on the first day of every month.

Replying to a question by Karsog MLA Deep Raj on the pending dues of pensioners during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said the previous BJP government had left behind around Rs 10,000 crore in arrears payable to employees and pensioners. The total number of pensioners and family pensioners in the state, he said, stood at around 1.90 lakh.

Advertisement

Sukhu said pensionary benefits, including gratuity and leave encashment, had been paid to all retired employees above 67 years of age. The government was also clearing pending arrears of Class I and Class II employees, he added.

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government, the Chief Minister said it had left the state with a debt burden of more than Rs 76,000 crore besides the Rs 10,000 crore pending dues of employees and pensioners. He said the previous government had also received around Rs 47,000 crore as Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and Rs 13,000 crore as GST compensation.

Sukhu said the state was still awaiting the Rs 1,500 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Himachal Pradesh. The amount, once received, would be utilised for disaster relief as per the prescribed guidelines, he said.

Advertisement

He maintained that the state government had provided relief to families affected by the 2023 and 2025 monsoon disasters from its own resources as it could not wait indefinitely for financial assistance from the Centre.

“Had the RDG continued and the Centre provided the Rs 1,500 crore assistance along with adequate financial support for disasters, all pending arrears would have been cleared,” Sukhu said.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, however, challenged the government’s claim, saying funds received from the Centre for disaster-affected families could not be treated as money meant for payment of salaries and pensions. He said it was incorrect to put the entire blame for delays in clearing arrears on the Centre.

Meanwhile, Bharmour MLA Janak Raj raised the issue of employees who were covered neither under the New Pension Scheme nor the Old Pension Scheme.