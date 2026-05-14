Himachal CM directs depts to clear pensioners’ dues in four days

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government has directed all departments to clear the arrears of Class-IV pensioners and the pending medical reimbursement claims of pensioners and employees within four days.

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A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee, led by its president Suresh Thakur, called on the Chief Minister here and submitted a charter of demands.

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“The state government is committed to ensuring the welfare of pensioners and employees as their contribution to the development of the state has been immense,” the Chief Minister said.

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Sukhu said that the government had restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in its very first Cabinet meeting, despite repeated pressure from the Union Government to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). He asserted that the state would continue with OPS under all circumstances.

He further alleged that the Union Government had stopped financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore meant for the implementation of OPS. Besides this, the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which the state had been receiving since 1952, had also been discontinued, resulting in an annual loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore to the state exchequer. He termed this a denial of the rights of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

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The Chief Minister said that the previous BJP government had received Rs 54,000 crore under the RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation, whereas the present state government has received only Rs 17,000 crore as RDG, which is nearly four times less. Despite these financial constraints, he said, the state government was ensuring that the interests of pensioners and employees were protected.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan and office-bearers of the Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee were also present on the occasion.