Himachal CM directs Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce streams in CBSE govt schools amid admission surge

After noting a substantial rise in admissions in government schools across Himachal Pradesh, where the CBSE pattern was introduced from the 2026-27 academic year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed officials to add three academic streams—Medical, Non-Medical and Commerce.

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The CBSE pattern was introduced in 151 government schools across the state, according to a statement issued in Shimla.

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The chief minister also instructed the Education Department to take the necessary steps within the stipulated timeframe to ensure the delivery of quality education to students, a statement issued in Shimla said.

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According to the Education Department, a substantial rise in student enrollment has been recorded in various schools following the implementation of the CBSE pattern.

Government Senior Secondary School, Killar in Chamba district recorded a 90.24 per cent increase, while Janjehli in Mandi district saw a 90.43 per cent rise, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur registered a 50.50 per cent increase, and Nerwa in Shimla saw a 52.22 per cent increase.

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“These schools have witnessed a significant rise in student admissions, which reflects the growing confidence in the initiative. Taking note of this encouraging response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed that all these schools introduce three academic streams: Medical, Non-Medical and Commerce, the statement read.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh has achieved the distinction of becoming a fully literate state. The state government is taking concrete steps to provide quality education in rural areas as well.