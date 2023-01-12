Himachal CM, Dy CM mourn soldiers’ death in Kupwara mishap

Shimla, January 11
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today mourned the demise of 14 Dogra Regiment soldiers Amit Sharma (23), a resident of Talasi Khurd village in Hamirpur district, and Havildar Amrik Singh (39), a resident of Mandwara village in Una district, in an accident in the Machhil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night.
Sukhu, while expressing his condolences, assured the bereaved family members of all possible help from the government. He prayed to God for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed deep anguish over the demise of Army jawans and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the bereaved family members. In his condolence message, he said that the government always holds both serving Army personnel and ex-servicemen in high esteem. — TNS
