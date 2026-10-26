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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM for Scouts unit on lines of Ladakh

Himachal CM for Scouts unit on lines of Ladakh

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Union government to raise a dedicated Himachal Scouts Battalion on the lines of the Ladakh Scouts, Sikkim Scouts and Arunachal Pradesh Scouts to strengthen border security and provide greater recruitment opportunities to local youth.

The proposed battalion would focus particularly on young people from border districts such as Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, who are familiar with the challenging terrain and harsh climatic conditions of high-altitude regions.

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Sukhu said a specialised force comprising local youth would strengthen India’s defence preparedness along the Sino-Indian border, particularly the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while enhancing operational capabilities in difficult mountainous terrain.

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Describing Himachal Pradesh as both Dev Bhoomi and Veer Bhoomi, the Chief Minister said more than one lakh youth from the state were serving in the Armed Forces, while a similar number of ex-servicemen had contributed to the country’s defence and security.

Highlighting the state’s rich military tradition, Sukhu recalled that Major Som Nath Sharma, the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, hailed from Himachal Pradesh. He said the courage, dedication and spirit of sacrifice displayed by the state’s soldiers were a source of immense pride. “Our soldiers have never hesitated to make the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Himachal Pradesh has produced four Param Vir Chakra awardees, which stands as a testament to the state’s rich legacy of courage, patriotism and sacrifice,” he said.

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The proposed battalion, Sukhu said, would recognise Himachal’s longstanding contribution to the Armed Forces while creating a dedicated avenue for local youth to serve in border areas they know well.

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