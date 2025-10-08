DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM give pre-Diwali gift to state govt employees, announces hike in wages, honorarium

Himachal CM give pre-Diwali gift to state govt employees, announces hike in wages, honorarium

The honorarium of 21,115 mid-day meal workers has been increased by Rs 500, taking it to Rs 5,000 per month now

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 07:52 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
Ahead of Diwali, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday announced an increase in the wages and honorarium for various state government employees.

The honorarium of 21,115 mid-day meal workers has been increased by Rs 500, taking it to Rs 5,000 per month now. Meanwhile, honorarium for some categories of school management teachers was also increased by Rs 500, he said.

The salaries of daily wagers and part-time workers have been increased by Rs 25, bringing it to Rs 425 per day and the honorarium of stitching instructors, Panchayat chowkidars was also hiked by Rs 500, a statement issued here said.

The government has also increased the honorarium of the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. With an increase of Rs 1,000, the zila parishad chairperson will now receive Rs 25,000 per month while the vice-chairperson will get Rs 19,000.

An increase of Rs 500 per month has also been made for zila parishad members who will now get Rs 8,300, whereas the panchayat samiti chairperson will receive Rs 12,000 and vice chairperson Rs 9,000 after an increase of Rs 600 each.

The honorarium of the mayor of the municipal corporation has also been raised by Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000, the deputy mayor’s by Rs 1,000 to Rs 19,000 and councillor’s by Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,400.

The state government has also increased the honorarium of special police officers by Rs 300 and information technology teachers by Rs 500 per month, the statement added.

