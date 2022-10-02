Himachal CM gives approval to sub-tehsil office in Yol

Tribune News Service

Dharamshala, October 1

Former AAP leader Rakesh Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP, took out a motorcycle rally with his supporters in Dharamsala today. He later held a public meeting at Zorawar Stadium here that was addressed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

With this, Rakesh Chaudhary has staked a claim for the BJP ticket from Dharamsala in the coming Assembly elections in the state. The CM accepted most of the demands raised by Rakesh Chaudhary in the rally, including the opening up of a sub-tehsil office in Yol and upgrade of Primary Health Centre in Badoi village to Community Health Centre.

The CM, while addressing the public meeting at Zoravar Stadium, said as the elections are approaching, many leaders from opposition parties are joining the BJP. This is a clear indication that the BJP will again come into power in the state and serve the people with similar commitment and good governance. He said, “Two working presidents of the Congress have also quit their party and joined the BJP. The Congress is on the verge of elimination.”

He said the process of inclusion of six sub-castes into the Scheduled Tribes community is in process after the Deputy Commissioner submitted a report in this regard. Six sub-castes of the Gaddi community have demanded their inclusion in the ST community. The CM said as soon as the process and formalities are completed, the inclusion would be done.

Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria was also present in the rally. He thanked the CM for ensuring infrastructural development in Dharamsala constituency. Dharamsala being a part of the smart city project has been witnessing all-round development, he claimed.