Himachal CM gives higher pay-scale to employees

Jai Ram Thakur addresses Karamchari Maha Sammelan of Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation

Himachal CM gives higher pay-scale to employees

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation, in Shimla on Sunday. Photo: Amit Kanwar

Shimla, April 3

In the run-up to the assembly polls, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said government employees working prior to January 3 and were deprived of higher pay-scale would get it on a par with other employees on completion of two years of regular service.

He also announced higher pay scale to the Junior Office Assistants (Information Technology) on completion of two years of regular service.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation here.

Thakur thanked the federation for honouring him and said they have been playing an important role in the execution of the policies and schemes of the government at the grassroots.

Thakur said the state government has always given priority for ensuring the welfare of its employees and has maintained cordial relations with them.

He said most of the employees have been given revised pay scales and on an average every employee has got the benefit of 12 to 15 per cent salary hike.

There has also been an increase in the pension of about 1.50 lakh pensioners of the state. The financial benefits of Rs 7,801 crore have been given to the employees and pensioners from year 2018 to 2022.

Those who retired before 2016 are getting the benefit of 15 to 20 per cent increase in the pension, while around 40,000 pensioners who retired after 2016 would be benefited soon.

"Out of the total interim relief amount given to the employees and pensioners amounting to Rs 6,500 crore, Rs 3,500 crore has been paid during the tenure of his government," added the Chief Minister. IANS

