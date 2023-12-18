Himachal CM inaugurates Him Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the Him Mahotsav in Dilli Haat in New Delhi. The event, which is being organised by HimCraft, the HPTDC and Art, Language and Culture Department, will continue till December 30.

The CM said his government was taking innovative initiatives to promote the culture of the state and its uniqueness at various national and international platforms. “Efforts have been made to give new designs to Himachali caps. These caps were showcased during my recent visit to Dubai and were appreciated by investors. The government is making efforts to export these caps,” he said.

Sukhu said that Him Mahotsav would provide an effective platform for artisans and weavers of the state to sell their products and take big orders in the national capital. He said that as many as 60 stalls had been set up in the Mahatosav, and cultural programmes would be presented by the Himachali folk artists.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that Him Mahotsav was an attempt to celebrate the art, culture and cuisine of Himachal Pradesh. He said that Himcraft had organised similar events during the International Trade Fair and G20 Summit, where the handicrafts, handlooms and cuisine of the state were highly appreciated.

