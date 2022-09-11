 Himachal CM inaugurates Rs 20-crore schemes in Haroli : The Tribune India

Himachal CM inaugurates Rs 20-crore schemes in Haroli

Thakur allocates land to Sainik Welfare Board I Anurag announces indoor stadium at Gagret in Una

Himachal CM inaugurates Rs 20-crore schemes in Haroli

CM Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurate projects in Haroli on Saturday.

Our Correspondent

Una, September 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated development schemes completed at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Haroli of Una district. He visited Gagret and Haroli to participate in the Assembly segment-level functions to mark the 75th foundation year of the state. He was accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

14,000-acre for BULK drug park

A 14,000-acre plot has been earmarked for a bulk drug park to be set up in Polian village of Haroli, on which the Centre will invest Rs 1,500 crore, while the private investment will be to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore, bringing direct employment to 20,000 youth and indirectly benefitting 10,000 locals. — Jai Ram Thakur, CM

At Gagret, the Chief Minister said such programmes were being organised in each Assembly segment to thank people for their valuable contribution to the development of their state. He rubbished the allegations of the Opposition regarding the misutilisation of public funds for political gains and said cutting across party lines, the government was grateful to every Chief Minister for bringing about development.

He said during their tenure, the state government had worked for the welfare of all sections of society and despite the pandemic, the pace of works had not slowed down.

The Chief Minister elaborated on Himcare and Grahini Suvidha schemes, besides social security pensions for which, he said the minimum eligible age had been reduced from 80 years to 60 years. He said the daily wages had been enhanced by Rs 50 recently and the remuneration to ASHA, Anganwari, Mid Day meal workers and panchayat chowkidars had been hiked.

Taking on the Congress party for their promise of providing a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,500 to every woman between 18 and 60 years of age in the state, the CM said the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where no such facility was being given to women. He announced a sum of Rs 40 lakh for constructing a boundary wall at the sports complex in Gagret, besides allocating land in Brahmpur village to the Sainik Welfare Board.

The CM said during the pandemic, the Union Government had decided to increase the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in the country to avoid costly imports. He said recently, the Union Government had sanctioned a bulk drug park to be set up in Polian village of Haroli segment. He informed that a 14,000-acre plot had been earmarked for the facility on which the Union Government will invest Rs 1,500 crore, while private investment will be to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore, bringing direct employment to 20,000 youth and indirectly benefitting 10,000 locals. He charged that the Opposition leaders had been opposing the drug park, which was unfortunate.

At Haroli, the CM launched the website of the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna. He also released a coffee table book depicting the achievements of the state during the last 75 years.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that a modern indoor stadium would be set up in Gagret and that the work would be completed in the next two years. He said during the eight years of the Modi-led NDA government, the broad gauge rail line in Una district had been extended till Daulatpur Chowk in Gagret segment and in the next two years, this line would be extended to connect with the Jammu-Jalandhar rail line section.

Rural Development minister Virender Kanwar, Industries Minister Bikram Thakur, chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti, Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur, Chintpurni MLA Balbir Singh and HPSIDC Vice-Chairman Ram Kumar were also present.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

2
Haryana

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested, brought to Chandigarh

4
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

5
Punjab

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

6
Nation

German Shepherd bites Zomato delivery man's private parts as he walks out of lift in Mumbai

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

8
Business

RBI comes out with ‘Alert List’ on forex transactions

9
Punjab

Month after she accused him of assault, Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked on his complaint

10
Nation

Chennai bride calls lover to stop her wedding; know what happens next

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

G’gram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

MHA shifts case to SFIO

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra


Cities

View All

125th anniversary of Saragarhi battle observed in Amritsar

125th anniversary of Saragarhi battle observed in Amritsar

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Adhere to noise levels or face music, clubs, bars told

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

24 injured as two buses collide

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

Admn rejig leaves Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district without a single SDM

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner