Himachal CM inaugurates Rs 20-crore schemes in Haroli

Our Correspondent

Una, September 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated development schemes completed at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Haroli of Una district. He visited Gagret and Haroli to participate in the Assembly segment-level functions to mark the 75th foundation year of the state. He was accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

14,000-acre for BULK drug park A 14,000-acre plot has been earmarked for a bulk drug park to be set up in Polian village of Haroli, on which the Centre will invest Rs 1,500 crore, while the private investment will be to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore, bringing direct employment to 20,000 youth and indirectly benefitting 10,000 locals. — Jai Ram Thakur, CM

At Gagret, the Chief Minister said such programmes were being organised in each Assembly segment to thank people for their valuable contribution to the development of their state. He rubbished the allegations of the Opposition regarding the misutilisation of public funds for political gains and said cutting across party lines, the government was grateful to every Chief Minister for bringing about development.

He said during their tenure, the state government had worked for the welfare of all sections of society and despite the pandemic, the pace of works had not slowed down.

The Chief Minister elaborated on Himcare and Grahini Suvidha schemes, besides social security pensions for which, he said the minimum eligible age had been reduced from 80 years to 60 years. He said the daily wages had been enhanced by Rs 50 recently and the remuneration to ASHA, Anganwari, Mid Day meal workers and panchayat chowkidars had been hiked.

Taking on the Congress party for their promise of providing a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,500 to every woman between 18 and 60 years of age in the state, the CM said the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where no such facility was being given to women. He announced a sum of Rs 40 lakh for constructing a boundary wall at the sports complex in Gagret, besides allocating land in Brahmpur village to the Sainik Welfare Board.

The CM said during the pandemic, the Union Government had decided to increase the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in the country to avoid costly imports. He said recently, the Union Government had sanctioned a bulk drug park to be set up in Polian village of Haroli segment. He informed that a 14,000-acre plot had been earmarked for the facility on which the Union Government will invest Rs 1,500 crore, while private investment will be to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore, bringing direct employment to 20,000 youth and indirectly benefitting 10,000 locals. He charged that the Opposition leaders had been opposing the drug park, which was unfortunate.

At Haroli, the CM launched the website of the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna. He also released a coffee table book depicting the achievements of the state during the last 75 years.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that a modern indoor stadium would be set up in Gagret and that the work would be completed in the next two years. He said during the eight years of the Modi-led NDA government, the broad gauge rail line in Una district had been extended till Daulatpur Chowk in Gagret segment and in the next two years, this line would be extended to connect with the Jammu-Jalandhar rail line section.

Rural Development minister Virender Kanwar, Industries Minister Bikram Thakur, chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti, Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur, Chintpurni MLA Balbir Singh and HPSIDC Vice-Chairman Ram Kumar were also present.