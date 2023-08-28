Himachal CM: Integrate forest dept outposts with police to curb timber smuggling

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 27

In a move to combat smuggling of timber from the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directions to integrate Forest Department outposts with police outposts.

While presiding over a meeting of the Forest Department here today, the Chief Minister emphasised on the installation of advanced technology, including CCTV surveillance, at these integrated outposts in order to curb the smuggling of timber.

Sukhu said that timber smuggling resulted in revenue loss for the state government and the forest department should take proactive measures to restrain the illegal trade. “By integrating forest and police outposts, coupled with enhanced surveillance, the timber thievery would reduce,” he said.

He said the forests of the state serve as the lungs of North India as these provide fresh air and oxygen in abundance. “However, the recent torrential rains have caused significant damage to these trees, resulting in immense losses,” he said emphasising the importance of the Forest Department promptly removing the uprooted trees from the forest land and ensuring their proper disposal.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the working plans for harvesting khair trees across five forest divisions in the state. He asked the Forest Department to work on it promptly and execute the same in a time-bound manner, particularly after the conclusion of the rainy season.

“The Supreme Court has granted permission for silviculture felling of khair trees in five forest divisions, namely Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh, and Kutlaihar in May this year,” he added.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu