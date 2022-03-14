Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates Rs 265-cr welfare projects in Hamirpur to public

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 13

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated to public 21 works of over Rs 265 crore at Barsar today. He was on a one-day visit to the constituency in the district.

The major projects included the inauguration of Rs 2.47 crore 10-bedded Ayurvedic hospital building at Bijhari, a Rs 6.33 crore bridge over the Sirhali khud, a Rs 4.07 crore Chor Nullah bridge, Rs 1.34 crore metalling and tarring of the Bara Gram Kalwal road, a Rs 1.16 crore science lab building in senior secondary school, Dhangota, and the Rs 34.59 crore water supply scheme from the Beas.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone of a Rs 6.88 crore bridge over the Sukkar Khud and Rs 15.96 crore Swarnim Yatri Niwas at the Baba Balak Nath Temple complex to facilitate devotees.

Addressing a public meeting at Bijhari, the Chief Minister said the four-year tenure of the government was of achievements. Despite two years being wasted due to the pandemic, there was tremendous development in the state. All this was possible due to the support of people and benevolence of the Centre. He said Himachal emerged as a champion in the vaccination campaign.

Anurag Thakur, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 265 crore in Barsar. He said due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was poised to emerge as a “world leader’.

He said over 21,000 youth were brought back from Ukraine by launching ‘Operation Ganga’. He said a survey for the Una-Hamirpur railway link was also conducted for which 75 per cent cost would be borne by the Union Government.

The major development projects