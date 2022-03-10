Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Mukesh Agnihotri engage in heated exchanges

Shimla, March 9
The Opposition again staged a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha today while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was replying to the debate on the Budget proposals.
The House witnessed heated exchanges between the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, especially on the financial position of the state and raising of loans, resulting in the debt mounting to Rs 70,000 crore.
Agnihotri said the government would now amend the FRBM Act to raise the loan limit to justify its action.
As Thakur and Agnihotri traded charges, there was sloganeering by the treasury benches as well as the Congress legislators. Finally, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout, terming Thakur’s reply as dissatisfactory.
Agnihotri demanded a White Paper on the state’s finances and accused the Chief Minister of misleading people on the issue of loans.
“The government is flouting the FRBM Act as Himachal’s fiscal deficit has been estimated at 4.98 per cent, higher than the prescribed limit of 4 per cent,” he said.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...