Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Mukesh Agnihotri engage in heated exchanges

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

The Opposition again staged a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha today while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was replying to the debate on the Budget proposals.

The House witnessed heated exchanges between the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, especially on the financial position of the state and raising of loans, resulting in the debt mounting to Rs 70,000 crore.

Agnihotri said the government would now amend the FRBM Act to raise the loan limit to justify its action.

As Thakur and Agnihotri traded charges, there was sloganeering by the treasury benches as well as the Congress legislators. Finally, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout, terming Thakur’s reply as dissatisfactory.

Agnihotri demanded a White Paper on the state’s finances and accused the Chief Minister of misleading people on the issue of loans.

“The government is flouting the FRBM Act as Himachal’s fiscal deficit has been estimated at 4.98 per cent, higher than the prescribed limit of 4 per cent,” he said.—