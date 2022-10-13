Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur reviews preparations for PM Modi’s Chamba visit

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 12

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally to be held at Chamba Chowgan tomorrow (October 13).

The Chief Minister visited the Chowgan ground and directed the officers concerned to make all necessary arrangements to make the rally a success.

Thakur said that the Prime Minister would launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana – phase III of about Rs 3,000 crore for the state.

The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone of the 48 MW Chanju-III hydroelectric project and the 30.5 MW Deothal-Chanju hydroelectric project. He said that about Rs 800 crore would be spent on the construction of these hydel projects.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj, BJP state organisation secretary Pawan Rana, HP Wool Federation president Trilok Kapoor were present on the occasion.

