Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur thanks PM for extending free ration scheme

Shimla, March 27
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for another six months, till September 2022 (under Phase VI).
The Phase-V of PM-GKAY was to end in March 2022. The Chief Minister said that the scheme was under implementation since April 2020 as the largest food security programme in the world.
He said the Centre had spent approximately Rs 2.6 lakh crore so far and another Rs 80,000 crore would be spent over the next six months, taking the total expenditure under the plan to nearly Rs 3.40 lakh crore.
Under the extended plan, each beneficiary would get additional 5 kg ration per person per month, in addition to his normal quota of foodgrain, the CM added. —
