Himachal CM launches bank scheme for students

Shimla, October 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the ‘Sapno Ka Sanchay’ deposit-linked loan scheme of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank at its headquarters here today. The initiative is aimed at ensuring financial inclusion of students aged 10-18 years and providing financial assistance to them for higher education or start-ups, entrepreneurial or livelihood activities on attaining the age of 18 years.

The initial saving deposit scheme is for all students of this age group. Every year, the saving account balance will shift to a term deposit account and term deposit interest will accrue to students. ATM card charges shall be waived for students up to the age of 18 years. A loan facility five times the term deposit amount shall be available to the students after turning 18, up to 25 years of age.

The Chief Minister said that the Sashakt Mahila Rin Yojana run by the bank had also become quite popular. Under this scheme, Rs 8.50 crore loans had been provided to about 4,000 beneficiaries. “The bank has obtained a licence from the Reserve Bank of India to open 25 new branches and will increase the number of outlets to 262. The reliance of people on the cooperative bank has constantly increased, resulting in the number of customers crossing the 16 lakh figure,” he added.

Bank chairman Devendra Shyam presented a cheque for Rs 4 crore to the Chief Minister towards the Disaster Relief Fund. — TNS

