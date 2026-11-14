Himachal CM leads anti-chitta walkathon in Mandi

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday led an anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Mandi, urging people, particularly the youth, to unite against drug abuse and help make the state drug-free.

The walkathon began at Paddal Ground, proceeded towards the bus stand and Seri Manch before returning to its starting point, with a large number of students and local residents participating. Sukhu administered the anti-chitta pledge and called upon participants to actively contribute to the campaign.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the government was taking sustained and stringent action against the drug trade but stressed that enforcement alone could not eliminate the menace. He called for collective participation from families, teachers, panchayats, mahila mandals, yuvak mandals and the youth.

“There is no place in Himachal Pradesh for those who sell chitta and destroy the lives of our youth for money,” Sukhu said, asserting that strict legal action was being taken against drug peddlers and traffickers.

Advertisement

Highlighting the government’s crackdown, he said 22 properties constructed on government land had been vacated and demolished during the present government’s tenure. Assets worth Rs 92 crore, allegedly acquired through illegal drug activities, had also been seized.

Appealing to people not to remain silent about drug-related activities, Sukhu urged them to share credible information with authorities through the emergency toll-free number 112. He added that provisions had been made to reward those providing accurate information about drug traffickers.

The Chief Minister said the campaign, launched nearly a year ago, had received strong public support in Shimla, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur. The participation witnessed in Mandi, he said, reflected the growing resolve to fight the drug menace.

Advertisement

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh would not allow chitta to destroy the future of its youth.