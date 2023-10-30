Himachal CM likely to stay at AIIMS for 2-3 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is likely to stay hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for at least two to three days. “The good news is the Chief Minister is recovering well. However, he will continue to stay in the hospital for the next 2-3 days,” said Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Adviser to the Chief Minister.

Chauhan further said the Chief Minister was taking complete rest and that had speeded up his recovery. “The doctors are doing tests regularly and there’s a significant improvement in his condition,” he said.

The Chief Minister was admitted to the AIIMS on Friday after the doctors at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital advised him a second opinion from the AIIMS. He was rushed to the IGMC on Wednesday night following a discomforting abdominal pain. The doctors at the IGMC had attributed the pain to stomach infection.

