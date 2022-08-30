Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur meets rain-hit families in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Sihunta (Chamba), August 29

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited the Sihunta area of Chamba district where a rescue and relief camp had been set up for 36 families of Hatli, Thulel, Balana and Kakroti panchayats whose houses had been damaged due to heavy rain and landslides.

The Chief Minister met with the affected families and assured them of all possible help. He directed the authorities concerned to provide all essential daily need items to them.

He said that a survey was being conducted to ascertain whether their houses were unsafe for living and after that appropriate land would be identified to rehabilitate them permanently. The district administration and the local revenue authorities were assessing losses and all affected families would be provided compensation, he added.

Thakur said that the NDRF and local relief and rescue agencies were roped in immediately after the incident.

