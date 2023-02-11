Himachal CM meets Tourism Minister, proposes tent city in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi today and proposed a tent city in the foothills of the Dhauladhars in Kangra district.

He said that Kangra district would be developed as the tourism capital of the state. He added that the state government would prepare a detailed project report for the ‘tent city’ at the base camp of the Dhauladhars and submit the proposal to the Union Ministry of Tourism. “Adequate land and road connectivity will be ensured for the project, which will have more than 200 encampments with all luxury and comfort,” he said.

Sukhu said that efforts would be made to develop Kangra as a favourite tourist destination for both domestic and international tourists and strengthen tourism-related infrastructure in the district.

He said that under the Vibrant Village Programme, a detailed project report would be prepared for the development of 25 places in the state from tourism point of view. These destinations would have ample amenities for tourists, he added.

Sukhu urged the Union Minister to include places of tourist interest in the state under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana-II. He said, “Himachal is blessed with immense tourism potential. It has several water bodies, religious destinations, adventure sports centres and striking mountain ranges. The Pong Dam reservoir in Kangra district and Janjehli area in Mandi district will be developed under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana-II. A renowned consultancy firm approved by the Union Tourism Ministry will soon prepare a detailed project report for the execution of the project.”

He said that a convention centre would also be constructed at Dharamsala with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB) in near future. “Land is being acquired for the expansion of the Kangra airport. The state government is planning to construct heliports, as air connectivity can play a bigrole in the promotion of tourism,” he added.

The Chief Minister advocated for the inclusion of the state under the programme for the development of heritage sites.

Reddy said that an Investors Meet was scheduled to be held in New Delhi in April. He asked Sukhu to prepare a detailed presentation based on tourism potential of the state and relax the mechanism for land transfer and other necessary documentation to set up tourism ventures and attract huge investment in the sector.

