Himachal CM mourns demise of former Chief of Army Staff

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of former Chief of Army Staff Gen VN Sharma.

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Gen Sharma, who hailed from Dadh village in Kangra district, passed away at the age of 97. He served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1988 to 1990.

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Sukhu described Gen Sharma as a visionary military leader and a true patriot who served the nation with exemplary courage, dedication and distinction.

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“His invaluable contribution to strengthening the Indian Armed Forces and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Gen Sharma’s life was an example of selfless service, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the nation.