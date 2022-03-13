Himachal CM opens Drone Pilot School at ITI-Shahpur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 12

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Drone Pilot School in Government ITI, Shahpur, today.

Thakur said drones could be useful for keeping a vigil on crops and spraying of pesticides and insecticides. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the state governments to promote drone in a big way.

The Chief Minister said drones were being used for land demarcation and prepare documents of the populated areas. The biggest advantage was that these had not only reduced the cost, but also saved a lot of time.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, welcoming the Chief Minister to her constituency, said the ITI was one of the oldest. She said the school would go a long way in providing employment to the youth.

Earlier, addressing a programme organised by transporters in Shahpur, the CM said the government was aware of the hardships faced by them. Therefore, the government had provided several concessions to them.

He said the government had approved the Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Transport Scheme to promote low-cost transport operations in rural areas. Under the scheme, the unemployed youth would be given permits for buses with a capacity to carry 18 passengers at concessional tax rates. As many as 107 routes had been identified and advertised. More such routes would be advertised soon.

He said the government had waived 100 per cent tax on all commercial vehicles during Covid and loans of Rs 11 crore were provided to stage carriage operators to run their buses under Interest Subvention Scheme on working capital.

The government provided tax relief for 20 months, which was probably the maximum in the country, he said.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of a Model Career Centre in Shahpur. He also announced veterinary dispensaries at Kutharna and Tatwani, the upgrade of Public Health Centre (PHC), Chari, to Community Health Centre (CHC) and Rs 1 crore for the building of the CHC, Lang. The matter for construction of an indoor stadium at Shahpur would be taken up with the Government of India.

Industries and Transport Minister Bikram Thakur suggested that private bus operators should display a banner or hoarding, highlighting the policies and programmes of the government.

More announcements