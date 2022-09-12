Himachal CM opens, lays stones of Rs 148-crore projects in Sullah

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 11

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development schemes worth Rs 148.68 crores in Sullah today. Sullah Assembly constituency is represented by Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar in Kangra district.

He addressed a public gathering at Dehan ground under Sullah constituency on the occasion of ‘Labharthi Sanwad’ programme today.

The Chief Minister said that the global investors meet was a key factor in transforming the state into an investor-friendly hub. The meet had succeeded in attracting the investment worth Rs 96,721 crore.

The Chief Minister said HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna had provided much-needed relief to the needy and poor. The state government has provided pension to 7,20,514 beneficiaries by spending Rs 3,052 crore.

He announced opening of a primary health centre at Bhattu, upgrade of veterinary dispensaries at Sanhoon and Nanaun to hospitals and government high school, Bhairghatta, as senior secondary school. He said commerce classes would start in senior secondary school, Pudwa. On the demand of opening circle office of electricity board and sub judge court, the CM said this required certain formalities and feasibility report. If justification was there, opening of circle office and court would be considered.

The CM inaugurated Rs 37.55-crore lift drinking water supply scheme, Rs 1.52-crore drinking water supply scheme for gram panchayat Rouda constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 4.66-crore lift water supply scheme for gram panchayat Bhoura and Thandol, Rs 2.87-crore water supply scheme for Buhla Mainjha, Gadred Ghadela Kalan and Falwar villages and Rs 96-lakh water supply scheme Patwag Linjhan. He also inaugurated Jal Shakti Vibhag circle office at Bhawarna.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of five development projects to be completed with an outlay of Rs 101.12 crore for Sullah Assembly segment. These included Rs 16.80-crore double lane bridge over Neugal khud on the Bairghatta- Duhak road, Rs 10.07-crore lift water supply scheme for Kona Pihadi, Duhak Dhaniyara, Bhedi Paprola, Dali Bhalunder and Lahdu Sadda villages under Palampur tehsil and Rs 4.25-crore flow irrigation scheme Bada Beas.

The Chief Minister performed the foundation laying ceremony of pharmacy college, Sullah to be constructed at a cost of Rs 70 crore and ITI building at Kouna.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, while speaking on the occasion, thanked the Chief Minister for opening a new circle office at Bhawarna and division offices of Public Works Department and electricity board.

#Dharamsala #jai ram thakur #Kangra