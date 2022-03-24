Himachal CM opens martyrs memorial at Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 23

Chief Minister today dedicated to public a martyrs’ memorial built by the Nalagarh Heritage Society in collaboration with the locals by incurring Rs 10 crore.

He also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of martyrdom day and honored the families of eight martyrs of Nalagarh.

The Chief Minister said that the country would remain indebted to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the state. He also honoured plant head, Elin Appliances JS Kang and plant head of Torrent Pharma Baddi Somen Mehti for their contribution in the construction of this heritage park.

Health, Family Welfare and AYUSH Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, MLA Doon Paramjit Singh Pammi, MLA Nalagarh Lakhwinder Rana, former MLA Nalagarh KL Thakur and officials of the district administration were among those present.