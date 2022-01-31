Himachal CM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Shimla, January 30
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary by offering flowers at his statue on the historic Ridge here today.
Remembering the valour of all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, the Chief Minister said the nation would always be grateful for the valuable contribution and supreme sacrifices made by them during the freedom struggle.
Artistes of the Information and Public Relations Department presented devotional songs. Two-minutes of silence was observed.
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Shimla, Satya Kaundal, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Development Federation, Kaul Singh Negi, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and other prominent persons also paid homage to the Father of the Nation. —
