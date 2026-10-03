Himachal CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries at Bhatwari village in the Rohru Assembly constituency of Shimla district on Friday. He remembered the invaluable contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri to nation-building and said that their ideals and principles were relevant even today.

He said that the present generation must follow the path of truth, non-violence, simplicity, dedication to duty and service to the nation shown by the two great leaders. The Chief Minister is at present on a two-day visit to the Rohru and Rampur Assembly constituencies.

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Meanwhile, Congress leaders paid tributes to the two leaders at the party headquarters in Shimla. State Congress Committee vice-president Amit Nanda said that Gandhi’s contribution to the country’s freedom struggle would never be forgotten. He added that Mahatma Gandhi, a votary of truth and non-violence, continued to be remembered not only in India but across the world.

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Nanda said that Shasti's slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” inspired soldiers to defend the country’s borders and farmers to boost foodgrain production, laying the foundation of greater self-reliance in agriculture.

State Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel said that the Congress was proud of its great leaders. She added that Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth, non-violence and humanity continued to guide the world.