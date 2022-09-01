Himachal CM: Pensioners to get allowance on revised pension

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

The allowance provided to pensioners on attaining the age of 65 years, 70 years and 75 years would now be given on revised pension. This would provide financial benefits to the tune of Rs 130 crore every year to the pensioners, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a meeting of the Joint Consultative Committee for Pensioners here today.

He said the revision of the pre-2016 pension/ family pension at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent of the notionally revised pay would be done with effect from January 1, 2016.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla