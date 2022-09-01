Himachal CM: Pensioners to get allowance on revised pension

Shimla, August 31
The allowance provided to pensioners on attaining the age of 65 years, 70 years and 75 years would now be given on revised pension. This would provide financial benefits to the tune of Rs 130 crore every year to the pensioners, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a meeting of the Joint Consultative Committee for Pensioners here today.
He said the revision of the pre-2016 pension/ family pension at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent of the notionally revised pay would be done with effect from January 1, 2016.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...