Himachal CM plans student exchange programme with US varsity

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said Himachal Pradesh would strengthen medical education through international academic collaborations, student exchange programmes and joint research initiatives.

A delegation from the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, USA, led by Dr Manuraj Sood, met the Chief Minister and held detailed discussions on medical education, research and opportunities for academic cooperation.

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Sukhu said the state government was working towards adopting international standards in medical education and modernising all medical colleges to ensure access to advanced healthcare services. He said a student exchange programme would be organised with the University of Illinois, under which medical students and faculty members from Himachal would undertake exposure visits to the US university.

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He added that the Memorandum of Agreement already signed with the university would be implemented effectively to improve the quality of medical education in the state. The Chief Minister said the government was also introducing world-class medical technologies and equipment and would explore the adoption of best medical practices followed by the University of Illinois.

He expressed hope that collaboration in research, academic programmes and the exchange of educational material would strengthen the state’s medical education ecosystem. The university representatives also briefed him on recent developments and emerging opportunities in medical education.