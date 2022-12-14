Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plans to replace govt vehicles with electric ones

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 13

The number of vehicles in Himachal has grown exponentially at a rate of 17 per cent, bringing focus on controlling pollution caused by the use of fossil fuels. This is the reason that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mooted a ‘pollution-free Himachal’ as one of his priorities.

The state, having a population of over 70 lakh, has 19 lakh registered vehicles; a sizeable number of these are cars and two-wheelers. The state has witnessed a fast growth in the number of vehicles from mere 2.7 per cent in 1985 to 7.8 per cent in 2000. This has necessitated a thoughtful consideration of the issue of high carbon emissions.

“Himachal is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It is imperative that we keep our environment clean to emerge as a top tourist destination. Rather than imposing restrictions on private individuals, the government must show the way for clean transport by replacing existing vehicles with electric ones as much as possible,” Sukhu has said.

He has directed the nodal department concerned to prepare an action plan so that all government vehicles can be replaced with electric ones in a phased manner. “Necessary infrastructure and charging stations will be created across the state to encourage people to use electric vehicles,” he has said.

“The exponential growth in traffic volume, particularly personal vehicles, in Himachal has led to problems like congestion, pollution and depleting air quality. Hence, switching over to electric vehicles is the need of the hour,” says Lalit Jain, Director Environment.

Himachal was the first state in the country to experiment with electric buses in public transport. Following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, battery-operated buses were plied on the 51 km ecologically-fragile stretch between Kullu and Manali. At present, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is operating 75 electric buses, 50 electric taxis and 150 three-wheelers.

The state has an Electric Vehicle Policy and the replacement of government vehicles with electric ones can make a huge difference. Under the policy approved by the previous BJP government, there is a proposal of creating low or zero emission zones in tourist towns where only electric vehicles or cycles will be permitted.

The Electric Vehicle Policy aims at supporting sustainable, safe, eco-friendly and integrated mobility solutions in the hill state. There is an additional burden of tourist vehicles that traverse the state.

