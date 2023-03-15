Himachal CM presents Rs 13K-crore supplementary Budget

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today presented supplementary demands for grants to the tune of Rs 13,141.07 crore in the Vidhan Sabha for the year 2022-23.

He said that the supplementary budget included Rs 11,707.68 crore for state schemes, Rs 1,433.39 crore for Centrally-sponsored schemes. The grants include Rs 284.79 crore for the Sukh Ashray Kosh announced by his government. The money would be spent on the construction of a Sukh Ashray Bhawan and granting social security pensions.

The other major expenditures proposed were for meeting committed financial liabilities of the government such as Rs 6,004.63 crore for the repayment of Ways and Means - Advance/ Overdraft and Rs 1,260.65 crore for pensions and other retirement benefits.

The other expenditures include Rs 551.48 crore for power subsidy, Rs 444.03 crore for the construction of hospitals and the Himcare scheme, Rs 435.08 for the construction of colleges and senior secondary schools and Rs 289.38 crore as assistance to the State Transport Corporation.

The major heads under which funds had been received under Central schemes include Rs 400 crore for disaster relief, Rs 221.96 crore for MGNREGA, Rs 140.91 crore for Covid 19 emergency response and preparedness and Rs 47 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.