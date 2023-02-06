Himachal CM: Providing health facilities, jobs a priority

Hamirpur, February 5
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said providing best health facilities to the people and job generation for youth in the state were major priorities of his government. The CM said at a public meeting at Nadaun today.
He said he was indebted to the people of Nadaun for their support and electing him to the state Assembly.
Sukhu said he would not let down people of the constituency and development of the area would remain his priority. He said he was fortunate to be the MLA of Nadaun. Establishing a medical college equipped with world-class facilities in the constituency was his dream project.
“All medical colleges of the state should be well equipped with latest machinery and specialist doctors,” he added.
The CM said there were many challenges ahead and people should support the government. “The welfare of the poor will also be a priority.” Also, to provide better education to students, the government has decided to open Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools in the state.
