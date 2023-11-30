Himachal CM Sukhu distributes compensation of Rs 11.31 crore to disaster-affected families in Solan

PTI

Shimla, November 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday distributed a compensation amount of Rs 11.31 crore to families affected by rain and floods in Solan district under the ‘Punrvaas’ scheme.

The compensation includes a first installment of Rs 3 lakh each to 377 families whose houses were completely damaged due to the monsoon-led disaster.

The government has so far provided a compensation amount of Rs 42.53 crore to the disaster-affected people of Solan district, a statement issued here said.

Around 8,700 families have been affected due to the disaster in Solan which completely destroyed 377 houses in the district and caused partial damage in about 500 houses, it said.

The chief minister said that the compensation amount for houses completely destroyed has been increased from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Sukhu said the state government understands the pain of every affected person and adequate assistance was being provided to every disaster affected.

A special package of Rs 4,500 crore has been announced to help the affected people by the state government.

According to the statement, Sukhu presented certificates to 11 beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana’ in Solan. There are 205 beneficiaries of the scheme in the district.

Under the ‘Srinivas Ramanujan Digital Student Scheme’, tablets were provided to 26 students in the district.

