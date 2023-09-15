Himachal CM Sukhu donates Rs 51 lakh from his personal savings to rain-affected people

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

In a rare gesture, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today donated Rs 51 lakh from his savings towards the ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh’ to extend a helping hand to the disaster-affected people of the state.

Chief Minister and his wife Kamlesh Thakur presented a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at their official residence, Oak Over, here today.The amount he donated includes his own savings as well as those of his wife and two daughters. He is now left with Rs 17,000 in his bank account.

Incidentally, Sukhu had donated his one year's salary and contributed Rs 11 lakh towards the State Relief Fund from his personal earnings even during the Covid pandemic.

“I can understand the pain of the people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in which more than 260 precious lives have been lost and many rendered homeless,” he said. Every section of society has voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund and even children have donated from their piggy banks to help those in distress, he added.

Sukhu exhorted people to donate liberally in this hour of crisis so that maximum possible help could be extended to those who have lost loved ones, houses and belongings in the monsoons.

“There are so many instances of the elders and retirees donating their pension and the state government employees too contributed generously from their salary to contribute towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh, showing that the people of Himachal have stood together in the face of adversity,” said Sukhu.

