Himachal CM Sukhu felicitates IG for role in anti-chitta drive

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Saturday felicitated Bimal Gupta, IPS, Inspector General of Police (IG), State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) and Armed Police and Training (AP&T), in recognition of his exemplary leadership and significant contribution to the state’s anti-chitta campaign.

The Chief Minister said Gupta had played a pivotal role in spearheading statewide anti-drug awareness initiatives, including large-scale walkathons and public outreach programmes, mobilising youth, civil society organisations and communities against chitta and synthetic drugs.

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“His sustained efforts have helped turn anti-drug awareness initiatives into a people’s movement, encouraging greater youth participation, promoting healthy lifestyles and advancing the collective vision of a Nasha Mukt Himachal,” he said.

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The felicitation acknowledged Gupta’s dedicated service, leadership and commitment to protecting the younger generation and building a drug-free Himachal Pradesh. Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari also congratulated Gupta and all police personnel for making the anti-chitta campaign a statewide people’s movement.