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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhu hits out at BJP, says party trying to malign my image over assets

Himachal CM Sukhu hits out at BJP, says party trying to malign my image over assets

The CM dismissed BJP's 'richest CM in North India' propaganda; says his declared properties have been part of election affidavits for two decades

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:57 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the BJP was trying to tarnish his image by propagating that he is “the richest Chief Minister in North India,” even though, according to him, his property has actually reduced.

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“I have not bought any property after becoming Chief Minister, and all the properties I own are mentioned in my election affidavits. The BJP’s social media wing is trying to create a false impression to malign my image,” said Sukhu.

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He added that the value of properties he had purchased many years ago may have appreciated, resulting in an increase in the value of his assets.

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Sukhu said he had worked in Shimla for the last 40 years and had bought these properties many years ago through his hard-earned money.

“If anybody has any doubt about my properties, they can get them verified by the ED or the CBI. It appears to be a political conspiracy by the BJP to tarnish my image,” he said.

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The CM said these properties had been reflected in his election affidavits for the last 20 years.

“I bought a plot in Shimla for Rs 12 lakh 20 years ago and built a house on it. The value of this property may have appreciated, showing an increase in the value of my assets,” he said.

“This appears to be a political conspiracy by the BJP. In fact, my property has reduced, which will be reflected in the election affidavit that I will file next year.”

“Questions are being raised about how a person from a humble background can have assets worth crores. I want to say that anybody can buy property through hard-earned money, so it is wrong to create such an impression,” he said.

He also lashed out at Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut for making derogatory remarks against NEET aspirants and students. “She should not try to give a political colour to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. That is completely wrong, as it was an issue of bringing reforms to the education system,” said Sukhu.

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