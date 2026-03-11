DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates robotic surgery at IGMC Shimla

Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates robotic surgery at IGMC Shimla

Says government would extend the facility beyond medical colleges to district hospitals having high footfall like in Kullu

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the robotic surgery facility at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla today. The facility is already available at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamyana, and Tanda Medical College in district Kangra.

“It’s a world class facility that helps the patients recover faster after surgeries. It’s very efficient and precise,” said Sukhu.

The CM said that Himachal was perhaps the only state in north India where so many government institutions have this facility.

He further said that the government would extend the facility beyond medical colleges to district hospitals having high footfall in cities like Kullu.

He further said his government was committed to strengthening and upgrading the health infrastructure, and adequate funds would be provided to achieve the objective. “We are establishing advanced labs in IGMC, Tanda and Chamyana,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the robotic surgeries cost around Rs three lakh in private hospitals but it would cost Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 in government hospitals in the state. “The patients booking private wards would be charged Rs 50,000 while the patents staying in regular wards would have to pay Rs 30,000 for the robotic surgery,” he said.

