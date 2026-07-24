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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhu launches HiBiSCUS to boost biodiversity and rural livelihoods

Himachal CM Sukhu launches HiBiSCUS to boost biodiversity and rural livelihoods

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:22 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches the Himachal Biodiversity Stakeholder-led Conservation Unified Scheme (HiBiSCUS).
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the Himachal Biodiversity Stakeholder-led Conservation Unified Scheme (HiBiSCUS), a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening biodiversity conservation while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities across the state. The Himachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board released Rs 2 crore to the Forest Department for implementing the scheme.

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Launching the programme, Sukhu said HiBiSCUS would focus on ecological restoration, biodiversity conservation and the sustainable use of biological resources through active participation of local communities. He said the initiative would help preserve Himachal Pradesh’s rich biological heritage while enhancing climate resilience, conserving medicinal plant resources and improving farmers’ incomes through market-linked interventions.

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The Chief Minister said around two lakh farmers and nearly 10,000 community groups are expected to benefit from the scheme. It will be implemented through a cost-sharing model involving the State Biodiversity Board, industry partners and farmers to ensure long-term sustainability.

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The scheme envisages plantation on forest, community, private and agricultural lands, besides promoting the conservation and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. It also includes nursery development, capacity building, value addition and market linkages to generate sustainable income opportunities for rural communities while strengthening biodiversity conservation across Himachal Pradesh.

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