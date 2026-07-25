Himachal CM Sukhu launches Rs 4-crore thematic garden project at Dehra zoo

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the ambitious Thematic Garden Project at the Durgesh Aranya International Zoo in Dehra, Kangra district, with an aim to strengthen biodiversity conservation, environmental education and nature-based tourism in the state.

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The Chief Minister released Rs 4 crore through the Himachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (HPSBB) for the implementation of the project, which will be executed by the Chief Wildlife Warden with technical support from the board.

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Spread over 22,247 square metres (around 5.5 acres), the thematic garden has been designed as an ecological destination showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s rich floral diversity and natural heritage. It aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience while serving as a centre for conservation awareness, scientific research and experiential learning.

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The project will feature a Ficarium, displaying various species of the Ficus genus and highlighting their ecological, cultural and conservation significance. It will also include an Arboretum with indigenous and exotic tree species and a Bamboosetum showcasing a wide range of bamboo varieties.

Sukhu said biodiversity conservation remains a key pillar of the state government’s vision for sustainable development. He expressed confidence that the thematic garden would emerge as an important hub for environmental interpretation, conservation education and research, while creating fresh opportunities for eco-tourism.

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The Chief Minister said the initiative would benefit students, researchers, tourists and nature enthusiasts by offering a platform to understand and appreciate the state’s rich biological diversity. He also appreciated the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and the Forest Department in conceptualising the landmark project.