Himachal CM Sukhu links hydropower to fiscal justice

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made it clear that the state will not move ahead with the proposed Kishau and Renuka dam projects unless neighbouring states provide concrete assurances to clear the long-pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Asserting that Himachal is fighting for its rightful dues, he underlined that financial justice remains a prerequisite for further cooperation on major hydropower ventures.

Advertisement

Speaking at a function to release a report on the Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO2 Emissions Pathways for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu drew attention to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Referring to the 2023 disaster, which destroyed over 23,000 houses, he warned that any further disturbance to the Himalayas would have consequences not just for Himachal but for the entire nation. The repeated occurrence of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and shrinking glaciers, he said, are not isolated events but warning signals of accelerating climate change that demand urgent corrective action.

Advertisement

Positioning environmental conservation at the core of his government’s policy framework, the CM reiterated the goal of transforming Himachal into the country’s first green energy state. The state has set a target of harnessing 200 MW of solar power during the current year, with subsidies aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurs to establish solar projects. In a move towards clean fuel adoption, a one-megawatt green hydrogen plant is being set up at Nalagarh in collaboration with Oil India Limited.

Advertisement

Electric mobility is another key pillar of the state’s transition plan. Around 300 new e-buses are set to join the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet by April. Electric vehicles are also being deployed across government departments, while a 40 percent subsidy is being offered to facilitate the conversion of 38,000 taxis into e-taxis.

On the sidelines of the event, two memorandums of agreement were signed with Dabur India Ltd and Karan Singh Vaidh of Solan to promote medicinal plant cultivation. Under the agreement, Dabur will supply 12 lakh quality saplings annually, amounting to 1.20 crore saplings over a decade, supporting ecological sustainability and farmers’ incomes across the state.