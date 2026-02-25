DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhu links hydropower to fiscal justice

Himachal CM Sukhu links hydropower to fiscal justice

Conditions Kishau and Renuka projects on clearance of BBMB arrears

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the media in Shimla. Photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made it clear that the state will not move ahead with the proposed Kishau and Renuka dam projects unless neighbouring states provide concrete assurances to clear the long-pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Asserting that Himachal is fighting for its rightful dues, he underlined that financial justice remains a prerequisite for further cooperation on major hydropower ventures.

Advertisement

Speaking at a function to release a report on the Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO2 Emissions Pathways for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu drew attention to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Referring to the 2023 disaster, which destroyed over 23,000 houses, he warned that any further disturbance to the Himalayas would have consequences not just for Himachal but for the entire nation. The repeated occurrence of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and shrinking glaciers, he said, are not isolated events but warning signals of accelerating climate change that demand urgent corrective action.

Advertisement

Positioning environmental conservation at the core of his government’s policy framework, the CM reiterated the goal of transforming Himachal into the country’s first green energy state. The state has set a target of harnessing 200 MW of solar power during the current year, with subsidies aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurs to establish solar projects. In a move towards clean fuel adoption, a one-megawatt green hydrogen plant is being set up at Nalagarh in collaboration with Oil India Limited.

Advertisement

Electric mobility is another key pillar of the state’s transition plan. Around 300 new e-buses are set to join the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet by April. Electric vehicles are also being deployed across government departments, while a 40 percent subsidy is being offered to facilitate the conversion of 38,000 taxis into e-taxis.

On the sidelines of the event, two memorandums of agreement were signed with Dabur India Ltd and Karan Singh Vaidh of Solan to promote medicinal plant cultivation. Under the agreement, Dabur will supply 12 lakh quality saplings annually, amounting to 1.20 crore saplings over a decade, supporting ecological sustainability and farmers’ incomes across the state.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts