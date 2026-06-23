Himachal CM Sukhu promises equitable development, sanctions funds for main roads in Seraj

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday reiterated the state government’s commitment to balanced and equitable development across all regions of Himachal Pradesh while interacting with delegations from the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

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The delegations, led by Seraj Block Congress president Jagdish Reddy, called on the Chief Minister and discussed various developmental issues concerning the constituency. Addressing their concerns, Sukhu said the state government had approved financial assistance of Rs 137.40 crore for the widening of the 83-km Chail Chowk-Janjehli road.

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He said the project had been prioritised in view of the extensive damage caused by recent disasters and the need to strengthen connectivity in Mandi district. The proposal has been submitted under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the upgraded road would accelerate the social and economic development of the region.

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Highlighting the government’s relief measures for disaster-affected families, Sukhu said an unprecedented special relief package had been introduced. Under the package, compensation for fully damaged houses has been enhanced from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh has also been fixed for partially damaged kutcha and pucca houses.

The Chief Minister also announced grants for the maintenance and strengthening of several roads in Seraj. These include Rs 10 lakh for the Nauna-Chhalaila-Vinidhar road, Rs 20 lakh for the Balichowki-Khloa-Sharsh road, Rs 10 lakh each for the Nauna-Bharari, Khanethi-Khoohan and Hanogi-Shaloi-Chhamar roads.