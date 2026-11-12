Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday strongly rebutted allegations by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur that the Congress government was selling government properties, asserting that no public asset would be sold or allowed to be plundered under his government's watch.

Responding to questions from reporters in Shimla over the controversy surrounding the historic Peterhoff property, Sukhu said the government had no intention of selling the establishment and was instead planning to develop a bigger and better facility with around 100 rooms.

"Jai Ram Thakur does not know why he makes such statements. Peterhoff has developed leakage problems, and its condition has deteriorated. The old Peterhoff was destroyed in a fire, and a new building was subsequently constructed during the tenure of the previous government," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government was working towards developing an upgraded and larger Peterhoff, with at least 100 rooms, to improve the facilities available at the property.

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Taking a swipe at the BJP, Sukhu alleged that the previous government had handed over around 5,000 bighas of land under a customised package on a 99-year lease for a nominal amount of Rs one, without proper registration.

"Unlike the BJP, we will neither sell government properties nor allow anyone to loot them. There is no intention whatsoever to sell any government asset," he asserted.

Turning to preparations for the forthcoming winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Sukhu said the government had scheduled the longest winter session and expected the BJP legislators to participate in meaningful discussions rather than stage walkouts.

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He said the opposition had a history of walking out of the Assembly, adding that the government wanted the BJP legislators to raise public issues and participate in debates inside the House.

The Chief Minister also remarked that the Leader of Opposition appeared to be under considerable pressure and that there was substantial resentment within the BJP legislative party. He said it remained to be seen how the opposition conducted itself during the session.

Explaining the decision to hold the winter session earlier, Sukhu said the government wanted to ensure that the Assembly proceedings did not adversely affect Himachal Pradesh's tourism season, which was important for the state's economy.

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The Chief Minister also commented on the forthcoming launch of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book, 'Ek Anubhav, Ek Yaadein', scheduled to be unveiled in Delhi on November 16.

Describing the book as a reflection of Gandhi's political journey and personal experiences, Sukhu said she had written about her experiences and memories with sincerity, which was attracting considerable public interest.

He said Sonia Gandhi had witnessed the country's political journey closely and recalled the sacrifices made by her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, for the unity and integrity of the country.

Sukhu also credited Sonia Gandhi with strengthening the Congress organisation, saying the party today stood as the country's principal opposition party.