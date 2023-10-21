 Himachal CM Sukhu releases 1st instalment of Rs 9.72 crore to 324 affected families for construction of houses : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Says state government has sent claims worth Rs 12,000 crore to the Union government but no money has been received

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu releases the first instalment of Rs 9.72 crore as special relief to 324 affected families in Kullu district for construction of houses, on October 21, 20223. Photo: X/@SukhuSukhvinder



PTI

Shimla, October 21

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday released the first instalment of Rs 9.72 crore as special relief to 324 affected families in Kullu district for construction of houses.

The state government provided the aid under its rehabilitation initiative ‘Punrvaas’ to families whose houses were completely damaged in rain-related disasters during the June 24 to September 30 period, a statement issued here said.

An amount of Rs 3 lakh each was released to the 324 affected families through the direct benefit transfer method, it said.

The Himachal government has announced a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for people affected by rain-related disasters during the monsoon season.

He said over 75,000 stranded tourists were evacuated safely during the monsoon season. The state suffered a loss of more than Rs 12,000 crore and about 16,000 houses were damaged, out of which 13,000 were completely destroyed, Sukhu said.

A third team of the central government has reached the state to take stock of the damage caused but till now, no money has been received from the Centre, he said.

Sukhu said the state government has sent claims worth Rs 12,000 crore to the Union government.

With the cooperation of children, elderly, employees and every section of the society, an amount of more than Rs 230 crore has been deposited in the disaster relief fund, he said.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said not a single eligible person should be left out of this relief package and not a single ineligible person should be included.

To ensure transparency, the state government will form committees at the tehsil level and conduct social audits, he added.

Accusing the BJP of playing politics over the disaster, Negi said Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi but failed to bring even a single penny for the state.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said about 650 kilometres of roads were being constructed in Kullu district.

