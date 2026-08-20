Himachal CM Sukhu releases Nadaun teacher’s poetry collection

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the poetry collection Man Ki Kalam Se—Meri Kavitayen, written by schoolteacher Praveen Kumari, in Shimla on Tuesday. Praveen was accorded a rousing welcome at the school after she arrived here today. She is currently serving at PM SHRI Government Excellent Senior Secondary School, Badaran, in the Nadaun Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

Sukhu said that Praveen’s book was a matter of pride, emotion and an unforgettable milestone in her literary journey. He added the release of the book was not only a matter of great honour for the author but also gives special recognition to her dedication to Hindi literature and creative efforts.

Advertisement

Praveen said that Man Ki Kalam Se—Meri Kavitayen is a poetry collection in which she has expressed the feelings of her heart, social concerns, human emotions and various experiences of life in simple, natural and impactful words. Through the book, she has also expressed her gratitude to the great personalities whose valuable guidance, encouragement and inspiration had continuously supported and strengthened her literary journey.

Advertisement

She said that education, rights and empowerment of daughters had been given a special place in the collection.

She said the book is a confluence of literature, society, culture, nature, patriotism, education and healthy living. It is not merely a collection of poems but a powerful reflection of sensitive creativity, social consciousness and a sense of responsibility towards society.